Md. lagging behind on climate action

Right now, Baltimore is projected to have 50-155 days of flooding even on sunny days in the next 30 years, which will devastate the ecosystem of the Chesapeake, degrade property values and potentially decimate the state’s tourism industry. However, if we look at our climate crisis as an opportunity for action, our possibilities are endless. We can put Marylanders to work and provide better access to economic opportunities in the clean energy economy. And all the while we will clean our air and water, making it easier to breathe and to protect state treasures like the Chesapeake Bay. Marylanders must come together and call on Governor Hogan and our other state leaders to put us on a true path beyond fossil fuels and into a prosperous clean energy economy.