Landlords aren’t the enemy: Stop vilifying them, and start working with them toward housing solutions | COMMENTARY

Some organizations began to characterize Maryland’s current housing situation as a pending “tsunami” of evictions. Yet, evictions have significantly decreased compared to pre-pandemic years, and no “tsunami” has arrived. Further, some organizations have attempted to vilify housing providers for eviction filings. To be clear, housing providers do not enjoy evicting residents. An eviction always has been, and always will be, an action of last resort and the only legal avenue to reclaim a property. However, when rent is unpaid, housing providers have no choice but to file for an eviction. The industry operates on very narrow margins, and many owners and operators simply cannot sustain properties without rent payments. On average, approximately 39 cents of every $1 contributes to the mortgage payment on the property, and foreclosures put all residents at risk of losing their housing.