Trump’s attack on Congress members is an attack on decency, American ideals

President Trump’s latest bigoted attack on duly elected members of Congress — American citizens — to go back to where they came from is an attack on decency, but it’s also an attack on the American ideal. The march of American history, time and again, demonstrates this country’s ability to absorb waves of new immigrants from different places and integrate them into our society. Typically, these immigrants have fled extreme poverty, violence and persecution and come to the U.S. because of its promise of opportunity and the chance for a better lives for themselves and their families. Over time, their cultures became part of what we call the American culture. And often, they became a force for change in our political, economic and social institutions, changes that ultimately made our country better.