Inequality still exists despite a history of policy and legislation to end it | COMMENTARY

More than 150 years ago, the United States undertook a radical legal transformation in the name of racial equality. Following the Civil War, the country adopted three constitutional amendments, and they together dramatically announced fundamental changes in American race relations. The 13th Amendment affirmatively outlawed slavery. The 15th Amendment directed that the right to vote may not be denied on account of race, color or previous position of servitude. In between, the 14th Amendment provided a profound expression of the ideal of equality. It broadly established that citizenship extended to all “persons born or naturalized in the United States” and that no state shall abridge the privileges and immunities of those citizens; “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Shortly thereafter, Congress enacted the Civil Rights Act of 1875, which provided that all persons are “entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of” public accommodations, regardless of race, color or “any previous condition of servitude.” It appeared that, as a nation, we had surely been touched by President Lincoln’s vision of “the better angels of our nature.”