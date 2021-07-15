When a person is in crisis, who should take the call? Cities turn to community responders before police | COMMENTARY

Community responder programs are an evolution of other models — some federally supported — that have sought to improve services for people with mental health issues. Many cities already have police officers responding to crisis calls alongside behavioral health counselors. More than 100 such programs were funded through grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs. Many are working well — such as one in Douglas County, Kansas, which saw a 56% drop in jail bookings for people with serious mental illnesses over four years after implementing a co-responder model.