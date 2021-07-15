Gov. Hogan is working against Maryland families | COMMENTARY

While things have certainly improved from where we were as a country one year ago, a lot of us are still struggling to make ends meet. Thankfully, more help is on the way. This week, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed by President Joe Biden and Maryland congressional Democrats, parents across Maryland will get some much-needed financial relief when the child tax credit expansion goes into effect. Eligible parents will receive up to a $3,000 credit for every child between the ages of 6 and 17, and $3,600 for every child under 6. More than a million Maryland children will benefit from this expansion, which parents began receiving in monthly installments on Thursday.