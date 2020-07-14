By allowing tearing down of Baltimore Columbus statues, city leaders condoned lawlessness | COMMENTARY

Once again, I call again upon our city leaders to create a public forum for citizens and stakeholders to express their views on public artwork and memorials. Create a legitimate process, considering each on its own merits. If and when it is decided that something should be removed, a plan for its future should be part of the process. It has been said that there are more than 20 “contested” pieces of artwork in Baltimore City today. The greatness of our country comes from our ability to move forward by debating our problems and finding a consensus, not through acquiescing to the whims of unaccountable destruction.