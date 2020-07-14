Will the surge in social activism result in more votes? | COMMENTARY

These primary contests are a dry run for the presidential vote in November. Much work needs to be done to make voting safe and secure for what is shaping up to be the most consequential contest yet of the 21st Century. While Congress set aside $400 million for election safety in its initial stimulus package, it wasn’t nearly enough; experts say it will take about $4 billion to protect against COVID-19, educate voters on safe and secure voting, and to staff the polls under new guidelines. In Maryland, these difficulties will be compounded by Gov. Hogan’s decision to hold the election in-person. Open Society is stepping up its efforts, making new investments in ongoing efforts to combat voter suppression and bolster election security.