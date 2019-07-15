Kurt Schmoke: creating a ‘City University for Baltimore’

I recognize that the politics of creating a city university of Baltimore will be difficult. Lessons should be learned from other cities, such as Washington, D.C., that have struggled to accomplish something like this. Also there may be some concern by some that this restructuring would implicate the lawsuit that is underway involving the state’s historically black colleges and universities and the state secretary of education. In this light, probably the best way forward is for the General Assembly to establish a study committee that can look at this idea solely on its education and economic merits. The report of that committee could then be submitted to the governor, legislative leaders and institutional constituents for consideration of legislative action.