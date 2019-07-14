Pitts: Opening up to women’s stories

People tend to resist that idea. That's how you get a racist saying, "I'm not a racist" after doing or saying some completely racist thing. By his lights, he's telling the truth. He has no Klan robe in his closet, no Confederate flag on his car, and he listens to Jay-Z. But what he fails to understand, what we all too often fail to understand, is that it is possible to say the right things, feel the right things, do the right things, and still be wrong.