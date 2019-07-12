World Cup women show how far we’ve come, still have to go

Much has changed, but there is a need for further progress. Sports participation plays such a crucial role in developing the confidence, work ethic, teamwork skills, and balance of failure and success that prepares youth to be substantial adults. That sports experience must never be limited to, or in any way slanted toward, males. It should be there for all of us because the human development it fosters benefits our entire society. Girls, as much as boys, need full access to this avenue of development, just as they do in music, art and other character-building enterprises.