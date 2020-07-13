McDonogh School must change its name | COMMENTARY

During my time at McDonogh, the school consistently made excuses for its founder’s complicity in slavery. The common refrain was that McDonogh freed his slaves before his death, so he was a good person. However, McDonogh required his slaves to purchase their freedom through a 15-year program, through which he would profit both from their forced labor and their will to freedom. Upon his death, most of the 200 or so slaves who had not purchased their freedom were not freed, but were again offered the option to purchase their freedom. (He did in his will call to free 10 older enslaved people who had taken care of him). He used the fortune he acquired through this cruelty to posthumously found McDonogh School in Owings Mills.