Hot? Better get used to it: Unless we act on climate change, temperatures will continue to climb | COMMENTARY

This means that all of us must act immediately, including me. My 13-year- old gas guzzler with no air conditioning has to go, replaced with an energy efficient automobile: at least a hybrid or, better, an electric vehicle. We must learn to conserve energy in ways we have not yet contemplated. In this way, we will begin to end our dependence on fossil fuels producing greenhouse gases and turn to generating energy from solar, wind, and other sources if we are to have a safe and sustainable world. And one that has near-normal temperatures.