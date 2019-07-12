Reform Md.’s budget process with a single constitutional trade

With a gubernatorial election coming in 1915, both parties pledged to revise the budget system. It was the Democratic Convention that ultimately appointed what is known to history as the Goodnow Commission, directing them to report to the 1916 session of the General Assembly. Goodnow, then President of the Johns Hopkins University, was involved in the municipal reform movement and is regarded as one of the parents of the discipline of public administration. He had previously argued for an executive budget system in New York State and in the revision of the Baltimore City Charter. Based on the commission’s recommendations, the legislature prepared a constitutional amendment that was approved by the voters in 1916. Article III, Section 52 came into effect with the 1918 budget.