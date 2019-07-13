Cal Thomas: Hungary’s sound immigration policy

Tristan Azbej is Hungary's state secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians. In an article for the About Hungary website, he writes: "During the peak of the migration crisis in 2015, the Orban Government was widely criticized by international actors for taking a firm stance (against undocumented aliens). Among those voices, some said that Hungary was acting heartlessly. Our approach is simple: To provide an alternative to the exploitation of human traffickers and manipulation of pro-migration NGOs, we are doing everything in our capacity to enable those in need to stay in their homelands. In the words of Prime Minister Orban: 'Trouble should not be brought here, but assistance must be taken to where it is needed.' And that's exactly what we endeavor to do."