Leonard Pitts Jr.: Critical race theory is this year’s ‘War on Christmas’ | COMMENTARY

So how did it become this sudden four-alarm fire in the house of democracy? The answer is depressingly simple. It is this year’s War on Christmas. It’s sharia law, gay wedding cake and New Black Panthers. Which is to say, it is this year’s spur by which the white right, more easily stampeded than a herd of cattle by a lightning strike, is prodded to feel resentful, frightened and besieged — and vote accordingly.