The Champlain Towers collapse highlights a solemn truth: No built environment is perfectly safe | COMMENTARY

Among the many goals of a well-designed and well-constructed building should be to relieve the occupant’s burden of tending to their own safety to the extent possible. In other words, architects and engineers take great care providing spaces with fresh air, ample space for living and working, and a variety of passive and active fire prevention and protection systems. The public should be aware that buildings are required by law to meet many such building codes that have been written with health and safety in mind. For example, most people are familiar with obvious safety features such as exit signs and sprinkler heads, but they may not be aware that the maximum distance they must travel to reach an emergency exit is regulated by the building code and is dependent on the usage of the structure. However, these standards do not completely remove the occupant’s responsibility of common-sense awareness. In the real world we must contend with buildings that may not be code compliant for any number of reasons, or we may experience emergencies that are so unique that the typical standards of design could not have reasonably foreseen them.