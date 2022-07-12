Baltimore’s ticking time bomb: uninvestigated animal cruelty cases | GUEST COMMENTARY

In the aftermath of devastating massacres in New York and Texas, officials have scrambled to determine what warning signs were overlooked. While multiple factors may drive individuals to become mass shooters, one common denominator has emerged from both cases: a history of animal cruelty. Alleged Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron boasted he had decapitated a cat with a hatchet, after stabbing it and smashing its head. Similarly, suspected Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos tortured cats and displayed videos of the torture on social media.

The link between animal cruelty and human violence is common knowledge. This link extends well beyond interpersonal violence and is even linked to terrorism, according to the Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team, a collaboration of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center.

Baltimore’s animal cruelty problem made national headlines, both for the severity of a felony in 2009, when a dog named Phoenix was soaked in gasoline and set on fire, as well as for City Hall’s swift response, creating an Anti-Animal Abuse Task Force, which converted into a permanent commission. But as weary Baltimoreans know, progress in Charm City is often one step forward and two steps back.

Despite the commission and training from the ASPCA, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) has yet to recognize the seriousness of these crimes and has dramatically scaled back its willingness to assist in these investigations. Internal tracking reveals that, in 2019, Animal Control referred 149 cases to the BPD, which filed felony and/or misdemeanor charges in 62 cases. So far this year, Animal Control has referred 61 cases, yet the BPD has filed charges in merely six cases — fewer than 10% of the cases referred for investigation.

Understandably, some may claim that these cases are not deserving of resources, given the staffing shortages at the BDP, which is drowning in a punishing caseload of homicides and other violent crime. But such a stance is counterproductive and myopic. As the Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team noted in 2019, animal cruelty is a “novel warning behavior” that may be useful in “identifying an accelerated and increased risk of violence that should elevate authorities’ concern.” Felonies such as dogfighting and animal sexual assault demand investigation, which may also shed light on other unsolved crimes.

Making matters worse, the BPD no longer has the back — literally — of its fellow officers at Animal Control, thanks to a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the BPD and the Health Department. Animal Enforcement Officers (AEOs) do not have the authority to make arrests, carry guns or even tasers, yet are at risk of serious personal harm, particularly when serving administrative warrants. In an about face, police officers no longer accompany their fellow AEOs into homes when these unarmed officers serve administrative warrants, but, rather, wait outside on public property. While a police officer may subsequently enter “to protect Animal Control personnel or other persons from assault or other violence or injury,” such a delayed response imposes an unreasonable risk of harm to these unprotected city employees. Regrettably, Baltimore’s response to animal cruelty has never been more imperiled.

What can be done when our beleaguered city lacks resources to respond to the existing crime spree? A great deal. For starters, Mayor Scott should appoint a chair to his depleted Anti-Animal Abuse Advisory Commission, which has not held a meeting in two years. Historically, the Commission has brought recalcitrant stakeholders to the table, effectively coordinating limited resources to these crimes.

Second, the BPD must abide by its own policy to work with Animal Control and the State’s Attorney’s Office “to provide for the protection of animals from abuse, cruelty and neglect.” The department has sporadically designated only one detective to its Animal Abuse Unit, all of whom, to its credit, have been stellar. While the unit’s caseload warrants three officers, the department, at a minimum, must grant its sole designated detective the discretion, time and resources necessary to investigate these crimes full-time, whenever they occur.

Despite the scrutiny focused on this problem for over a decade, Baltimore continues to treat these cases as minor property crimes. The BPD can no longer afford to ignore the red flag of animal cruelty and those who engage in this novel warning behavior.

Wake up Baltimore, before it’s too late.

Caroline A. Griffin (cag@carolineagriffin.com) is the former chair of the Baltimore Anti-Animal Abuse Advisory Commission and is the current chair of the Maryland Spay/Neuter Advisory Board.