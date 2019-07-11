A Woodstock wedding, a dream fulfilled

Despite those harsh realities, the decade was a refuge from a volatile home life. Its purple rhetoric, brimming with expressions of peace and love, was for me an optimistic sign that the Age of Aquarius would soon dawn, bestowing peace and prosperity on all humanity. Nor have current events extinguished the spirit of the 1960s nestled in my psyche. Although older and wiser, I don’t regret that a wily and naïve moment in history framed my outlook on life. It stays in my mind’s back pocket, a reminder of an impossible reality always worth fighting for.