A simple fix for iron deficiency in women: intravenous infusions | COMMENTARY

But there’s good news: Iron deficiency can be easily, safely and affordably treated. The first line of treatment is oral iron supplementation. But many women find that these supplements are not tolerated, causing abdominal pain, metallic taste, nausea, cramping and constipation or diarrhea. Ask women about taking oral iron, and you’ll get a range of answers, most of them not good. Further, treating iron deficiency with pills may take months to years because oral iron is not easily absorbed. Data shows that when oral iron is taken by iron deficient mothers in the second and third trimesters, virtually none gets to the baby. That’s why this method of replenishment does not work for pregnant women.