Creating hurdles for international students only hurts the U.S. | COMMENTARY

When it comes to American competitiveness, we must realize that the U.S. does not have a monopoly on talent. To create the world’s best technology, best literature, best science and best policies, we need to draw on the broadest range of people. The intrepid students who come to the U.S. are some of the most driven and brilliant the world has to offer. Many stay in the country after graduation, bringing diversity of experience and helping turbocharge the institutions of our society. Many return to their home countries with close ties to the U.S., a source of diplomatic strength for our nation. Additionally, U.S. students greatly benefit from being part of a community with their international peers. To draw an analogy to sports, you don’t improve by being the best person on the B-team. If U.S. students aren’t exposed to the best the world has to offer, they will not realize their full potential.