Supreme Court gun ruling likely to clarify permitting process, but also put guns in hands of unprepared people | GUEST COMMENTARY

A gun owner makes his case to members of the Maryland Handgun Permit Review Board during a 2019 meeting at the Fifth Regiment Armory. The board met to rule on appeals from gun owners who were seeking concealed carry permits or to have ownership restrictions removed. The recent Supreme Court ruling should open the door for more Marylanders to wear and carry weapons. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 landmark ruling allowing citizens to carry a firearm in public for self-defense creates a tipping point in Maryland that not only threatens to accelerate gun sales, but put them in the hands of a public woefully unprepared to make life and death decisions.

The case, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, reversed New York regulations that required anyone who wanted to carry a firearm to demonstrate a “proper cause” as to why they should be allowed to. Similar regulations in the District of Columbia and five other states, including Maryland — which required residents who want to wear and carry a firearm prove they have a “special need” or a “good and substantial reason” to do so — are now also null.

On the positive side, the ruling will force Maryland to finally address a permit system that is confusing and arbitrary. Because the Maryland legislature did not define a “good and substantial reason,” Maryland State Police can be inconsistent in their interpretation of the language. As a result, a pizza shop owner might receive a permit to carry a gun for work, but a cabdriver might not. Why is anyone’s guess. It is a major frustration among individuals who believe they should be allowed to carry a gun. As an attorney, I regularly receive phone calls from people who have been denied by the State Police because they can’t demonstrate the need to carry a gun.

While the ruling may end up protecting individuals whose lives are at risk, the court’s decision could have serious negative consequences for our state, as well. It will likely spark a surge in firearm purchases, open up the debate on how guns are carried — concealed or open — and complicate the lives of new gun owners.

Many new gun owners also will not have training and will automatically lack an understanding as to when it is appropriate to use a weapon. Will they pull their gun arguing over a parking spot? Will they brandish or fire their weapon if they are cut off driving on any Maryland road? The “self-defense” argument doesn’t stop police from charging a gun owner.

While a new gun owner might feel confident carrying a gun, most don’t realize that once they unholster and brandish their weapon they could face first degree assault charges punishable by 25 years in prison. I have seen too many people who have brandished their firearms end up behind bars because they cannot prove the elements required by Maryland’s affirmative self-defense law, which requires the gun owner to be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death, have reasonable grounds for that belief, have used reasonable force to defend himself/herself and to have not been the aggressor. There is no Stand Your Ground law in Maryland. Maryland’s Duty to Retreat law requires people who are not in their homes to retreat or avoid danger before using deadly force to defend themselves.

There are ways Maryland can intervene legally to dampen demand. To reduce the number of applicants the state could:

Require new gun owners to take handgun qualification courses that run six weeks instead of two, along with classroom study;

Ratchet up the fees for mandatory courses making it more expensive to own a gun;

And require reapplication every year instead of every two years.

There are already strict limits on where firearms can be carried in Maryland. While each county would likely revise its standing rules, Marylanders are currently prohibited from carrying guns into courts, jails, state parks and schools to name a few. Some cities or counties may create zoning ordinances that further curtail where individuals can carry a gun.

While the court’s decision moves Maryland in a positive direction by addressing a confusing and arbitrary permitting process, it brings with it the potential to alter lives: a prison sentence for mishandling the weapon and situations where life and death are a stake. The adage that it is better to be tried by 12 then carried by 6 is not as simple as it seems.

Jeremy Eldridge (jeremy@enlawyers.com) is a criminal defense attorney with Baltimore-based EN Lawyers.