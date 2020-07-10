Further bail reform needed in Maryland | COMMENTARY

Third, the courts, as well as prosecutors, must assess the racial and gender impact of release decisions, especially in the era of COVID-19, and make those findings public. A report released by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender in 2016 showed that bail amounts assessed against Black defendants are 45% to 51% higher than those for whites. Moreover, while men’s arrest rates have fallen significantly, the arrest rate for women has barely changed. Prosecutors and the courts should take a hard look at themselves, with particular attention to so-called preventive detention (holds without bail), and take immediate steps to ensure that people’s health and economic well-being are not being put at increased risk due to race and gender.