Baltimore County proposal to limit inspector general’s power contradicts claims of transparency and honest government | COMMENTARY

Just hours before the Baltimore County Council was set to go into session Tuesday, the county executive’s office sent out a news release indicating that it was postponing the introduction of proposed legislation that would have severely limited the authority and independence of the county’s recently created Office of the Inspector General. The reason for the delay, as reported by The Baltimore Sun, was that “details of the draft prompted backlash from groups that said it would hamstring the county’s corruption watchdog.”
For the sake of Baltimore County citizens and taxpayers, let’s hope that specific legislation, or even similar legislation, is never reintroduced.
In a scathing analysis sent to the Baltimore County Council and the county executive, the Association of Inspectors General (AIG) — an independent, nonpartisan organization representing thousands of members working in hundreds of inspectors general offices across the United States and internationally — expressed “grave concerns regarding [the bill’s] language and structure.”
The AIG’s chief concern was in the oversight structure of the county’s Office of the Inspector General. It allowed for elected officials and political appointees to “effectively gag and shackle” the inspector general; to retain “excessive authority and powers” over the office; and to usurp the inspector general’s authority, which then could be “easily weaponized to influence, intimidate or directly hinder audits, investigations and other actions that are not to the liking of a government or its administration.”
The AIG concluded that the proposed bill would “deprive the Inspector General of the ability to fulfill its mission and the independence that it must have in order to be effective,” leaving “the mere appearance of oversight, which is much worse than no oversight at all.”
The impetus for the bill appears to stem from Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan’s recent investigation and critical report of the Baltimore County Agricultural Center and unauthorized purchases by its former director William “Chris” McCollum. At a May budget hearing, Baltimore County Council member Cathy Bevins and chair Julian Jones excoriated Ms. Madigan for her critical report.
Apparently unable to question the validity of Ms. Madigan’s findings, Ms. Bevins and Mr. Jones instead resorted to personal attacks: Mr. Jones said that Ms. Madigan’s demeanor “scares” county employees, while Ms. Bevins accused the IG of misspending $59 on double sided business cards (I’m not making this up).
Ms. Madigan served as the deputy state prosecutor during the latter part of my tenure as state prosecutor. I know her to have an unblemished reputation for integrity; she is always professional, fair and respectful in interpersonal interactions.
It turns out Mr. McCollum had served as Ms. Bevins campaign treasurer and as a treasurer of the Baltimore County Victory Slate that helped underwrite Mr. Jones 4th District run in 2014. Furthermore, last month the Baltimore Brew also disclosed that Mr. McCollum had funneled $20,000 to County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s campaign through transfers from Ms. Bevins and Victory Slate committees as well as direct contributions. (Mr. McCollum resigned his present $135,000 position with the Olszewski administration as deputy director of Department of Economic Development earlier this month).
This is the background into which the county executive’s office then proposed its IG limiting legislation.
Ironically, while the county prepared its seemingly retaliatory bill, their federal counterparts recently moved to protect inspectors general from retaliation. On June 29, members of the House of Representatives, including three congressman representing Baltimore County voted in favor of the IG Independence and Empowerment Act, enacted in response to the former presidential administration’s firing of inspectors general who were investigating administration officials.
The unfair treatment and personal disparagement of Inspector General Madigan for doing her job, as well the aborted attempt to gut the authority and independence of her office, were sad commentary on the Olszewski administration’s professed commitment to transparency and honest government. In a county with a long history of political corruption and “good old boy” politics, county taxpayers and voters need to sit up and take note of any such future political shenanigans.
Emmet C. Davitt (edavitt2895@gmail.com) was Maryland state prosecutor from 2010 to 2019.