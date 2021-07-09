Sha’Carri Richardson Olympic treatment ridiculous, but is it racist?| COMMENTARY

The World Anti-Doping Agency processed 130 athletes who tested positive for marijuana in 2019, the last full year of competition. So far as I can tell, Black people were not disproportionately disciplined for it. The most famous pot penalty was incurred in 2009 by swim champion and Baltimore native Michael Phelps, who is white. He was suspended from competition for three months — as opposed to Ms. Richardson’s 30-day ban — after news photos surfaced of him smoking weed from a bong.