Don’t encourage anyone to join the military unless you’ve served yourself

But this highlights an even bigger issue with our president and our political system. This naivety of what the military is and how it operates has not stopped the president from invoking the War Powers Act. The president has used the military as a political prop on more than one occasion. Such was the case when over 5,000 troops were sent to the U.S./Mexican border days before the midterm elections (and also Thanksgiving). Or when our troops were assigned the task of painting portions of the border wall. Or, when our president decided that having a military parade like the ones in Pyongyang would be a good idea. This is all politically motivated. Our president is not interested in the well-being of our service men and women. He is only trying to convince young men and women to enlist so he can put it on his political resume (unless you are trans, then our president does not want you).