Keep the mask mandate for kids under 12 until they have access to a vaccine | COMMENTARY

Masks are easy to use, inexpensive and effective, and when used in combination with other measures such as distancing and testing, they allow children to attend school and camps safely until vaccination is available to them, which may be as early as mid-fall based on the timelines released by Pfizer and Moderna. Proponents for unmasking school-aged children point to the low rates of COVID-related deaths within this age group but ignore the significant morbidity associated with COVID-19. While many children recover from COVID-19, others may develop “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” (MIS-C) several weeks after initial infection, which can be fatal, as it tragically was for one Baltimore resident, Dar’yana Dyson whose story was chronicled in a Baltimore Sun article last year. Other children, despite relatively mild cases of COVID-19, develop persistent symptoms, often referred to as “long COVID.” Ultimately, the long-term consequences of COVID-19 infection in children remain unknown.