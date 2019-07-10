Giving locally affects communities and the giver

Your mailbox is probably full of charitable solicitations, and, if you are like me, you probably don’t even open many of them. Large national direct-mail organizations often sell their lists to others, and you make one donation to a cause you like, and lo and behold, you are inundated by dozens of others. Sometimes that can give us compassion fatigue or just make us feel annoyed by the waste of paper and postage and turned off to giving. One easy solution to this problem is to get to know local nonprofits in your community and keep your donations close to home. You will feel appreciated and included — and be able to see the results of your gift in action.