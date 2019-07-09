Old white bullies have no monopoly on American values

Some of us are accustomed to such self-evident untruths. Like Douglass, we can bear witness to the vast gulf between what is promised and what is practiced. Values like equality, honesty, respect and fairness are supposedly our inheritance. But what we see elevated too often are qualities like greed, dishonesty, indifference and selfishness. In church Sunday, I saw on display and heard from the pulpit deeply-engrained commitment to faith, morality, family, community, the work ethic and personal responsibility. And yet because of political differences and a threat to his status as an emissary of the founding fathers, Mr. Gingrich would say that we “despise American values.”