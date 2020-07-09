Happy birthday Harborplace. Now what? | COMMENTARY

Harborplace’s continued existence is up in the air. It lost several stores last year and went into receivership. While it was heralded as part of the city’s renaissance, 40 years on, it shows what was wrong about using shopping malls for urban development. It makes consuming the focus of the city, rather than community. Urban planners still keep trying, though. Last year, New York’s Hudson Yards opened after receiving almost $6 billion in government assistance and tax breaks. The American dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, cost five billion dollars. Closed for months due to the pandemic, its owners are having trouble paying their bills.