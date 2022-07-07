Supreme Court ruling hamstrings EPA, puts Americans at risk | GUEST COMMENTARY

Can the Environmental Protection Agency actually protect the environment?

The Supreme Court’s decision on West Virginia v. EPA will make it very difficult for the U.S. to meet its pledge to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, which is essential if we are to avoid surpassing global warming of 1.5 degrees Centigrade. The court has taken away the authority of the EPA to meet the broad goals of clean air for Americans’ safety as mandated by Congress when it passed the Clear Air Act in 1970. At that time, it was prescient for Congress to realize that there would be new pollutants, new science and new technologies coming along at a fast pace in the following decades, and to give the EPA a broad mandate and flexible authority to adapt to those needs.

Regulating CO2 from power plants is one of those crucially important emerging needs that wasn’t envisioned in 1970. The ‘70s saw an acceleration of global warming that drew the attention of the scientific community, but, as is common in the scientific process, there was an initial healthy skepticism of new evidence that humans were the likely cause. Again following the scientific process — testing and retesting hypotheses about the causes of climate change in the following decades — enabled scientists to rule out all of the possible natural causes of climate change. A scientific consensus grew to today’s certainty that humans are the cause, primarily through the burning of coal, gas and oil. But now that the science for the cause and also the solutions for climate change are clear, the court has revoked one of the main tools the EPA has to act to protect Americans from the most severe impacts.

The court’s action also rebuffs a long-held approach to making good policy. To be sure, our elected representatives should set out clear goals, guidelines and directives for agencies like EPA to develop and administer the details of good policy. Indeed, good leadership skills demand vision and establishing clear directions, but then also recognizing the need to delegate authority to those with the necessary experience and capacity to carry out that vision. The court apparently doesn’t trust that process and, instead, has ruled that Congress needs to get into the weeds and legislate each issue, such as whether CO2 is an air pollutant that makes Americans unsafe. The science is clear that it is. Climate change is already causing increasing loss of property and life, and decreasing crop yields due to extreme weather events, floods and fire. The predicted changes are coming faster than scientists had projected even just a few years ago. But in contrast to the urgent need for action, the details of the clean air policy and climate policy must return to the politicized forum of Congress, where ideologies too often preempt reason based on scientific evidence.

The full impact of this decision goes well beyond climate change. While ostensibly about climate policy at the EPA, the court’s ruling will likely extend to other agencies charged with making policies based on broad mandates previously given to them by Congress. Regulations to protect the safety of Americans using highways, airlines, hospitals and workplaces will likely be challenged in courts unless they have been articulated by very specific congressional legislation to address each kind of safety risk. The relevant agencies will have to return to Congress for new authority every time that advances in science, engineering and technology identify new risks or offer new solutions not fully envisioned in the original legislation.

Given the partisan gridlock in Congress, it is hard to imagine how timely updates of safety policies will happen, leaving Americans more vulnerable to avoidable harm. Congress should play a leadership role in setting clear environmental and safety objectives and priorities, but then Congress and the courts must trust implementation to the agencies, who properly engage communities of scientists, engineers, economists, social scientists, NGOs, the private sector and other civil society stakeholders to sort out the details.

The timing of this decision could not be worse for combating climate change. The only good news is that we have accumulated excellent science that has identified the problem and the solutions. But we need the political willpower and the policy tools to implement those solutions. This decision places a greater burden and more urgency on the Biden administration and Congress to enact legislation that will reduce greenhouse gases, especially from coal-powered plants, for which the EPA’s regulatory authority has now been significantly limited.

Eric A. Davidson (edavidson@umces.edu) is a professor and former director of the Appalachian Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the author of “Science for a Green New Deal: Connecting Climate, Economics, and Social Justice.”