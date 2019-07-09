Congress must invest in early education

Though Congress has made strides in growing our nation’s investment in young children and their families, there is more work to be done. Too many eligible families, both in Maryland and across the country, are still struggling to access high-quality care. Expanding access to these programs will position even more children for success and enable their parents to thrive at work with the peace of mind that their children are in capable hands. Fortunately, multiple members of Congress from Maryland, including Representatives Dutch Ruppersberger, Anthony Brown, David Trone and Jamie Raskin, as well as Senator Cardin, have indicated their desire to increase CCDBG funding during the upcoming budget process by signing onto “Dear Colleague” letters in support of the program.