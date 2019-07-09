Lack of diversity in cannabis industry ‘wholly unacceptable’

Diversity is extremely important in the medical cannabis industry for a number of reasons. For one, diversifying the industry means opening up doors to previously untouched communities. Though it may be uncomfortable to admit, there are definite negative stereotypes about minorities and cannabis use. With more minority cannabis purveyors in the industry, those businesses can offer a more welcoming face to consumers, which could open access to the billions of dollars of spending power of minority communities. Diversifying the cannabis industry means injecting new ideas and perspectives. It means broader outreach strategies and innovative ideas to enter underserved communities. Another reason to embrace diversity is sustainability. A larger, more robust cannabis industry is a successful one. Everybody wins when the industry grows, because relationships are built and communities are changed. Consumers want to frequent businesses where they know the owner and staff, and they know that person has the best interests of the community at heart. These businesses can only survive if the industry continues to grow, which can only happen with increased diversity.