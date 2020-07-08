Why students need to return to school in the fall | COMMENTARY

Well-respected experts have urged policymakers to consider that measures such as extreme physical distancing, masks for children and restrictions on movement are unlikely to impact viral transmission or impact significant illness in children. To the contrary, such measures are likely to have a substantial impact on students’ social interaction, emotional well-being, and academic achievement. Indeed, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which a fourth grader is able to use a mask in an appropriate and sanitary manner throughout an eight-hour day. It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which students can have developmentally appropriate interactions while staying six feet away from each other. Other health experts have said such invasive measures are not needed for safe reopening.