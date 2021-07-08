Regular walks with a group of regulars: my sanity-saving silver lining to COVID | COMMENTARY

In the 75 minutes it took us to walk our route, we’d discuss a lengthy list of topics. At first it was “getting to know you” chatter. Where do you live? Where do you work? How old are your kids? Which friends do we have in common? As the weeks passed, the conversation deepened. We shared our fears and concerns about the pandemic and our struggles to manage working at home and helping our children through virtual school. The angst of how to see extended family who don’t live in our households and close friends — and if we should see them at all. Seeing each other through COVID exposures. No one knowing how bad it would get or when it would end. We all recognized and felt grateful for the extreme privilege we have with safe housing, food, health insurance, jobs that prioritized our health and safety, and the ability to keep ourselves and our families healthy.