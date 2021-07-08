Federal aid alone won’t make America’s schools equitable; states must contribute, too | COMMENTARY

Even pre-pandemic, the national school crisis was starkly evident. There was growing research that more school funding makes a difference in student achievement. Yet, since at least 2008, state funding had been declining, and immense disparities between poor and other districts haven’t been shrinking. Based on 2018 data, some states spend as much as $24,000 per pupil, while others spend as little as $7,600 per pupil. The money matters. The most recent national test data show that in 2019, only a little more than one-third of students were proficient in reading and math, and reading scores were actually dropping. (Maryland students performed only slightly better.)