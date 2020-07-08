Italian American: Columbus not an apt representation of my heritage | COMMENTARY

The kidnapping turned into a slave trade with more than 500 Taino sold in Seville markets, people Columbus referred to as “cannibals.” In a letter to his friend Andrés Bernáldez, Columbus referred to the Taino: “They came thus to this land as they had been born to their own and with no more embarrassment than if they were wild animals, of which all were sold and this proved to be very bad as they all died, being unfitted for the land,” according to AmericanHeritage.com. Father Las Casas raged against and documented Columbus’ abject cruelty upon the Taino in his search for gold. “What greater or more supine hard-heartedness and blindness can there be than this?” Las Casas wrote in the Historia, adding, “in the name of the Holy Trinity he [Columbus] could send all the slaves which could be sold in all the said kingdoms. Many times I believe blindness and corruption infected the Admiral.” Las Casas wanted Columbus returned to Spain in chains and in shame for his sins.