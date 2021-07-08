Two queen bees and one nervous volunteer: my day as a beekeeper’s assistant | COMMENTARY

The hives were full of non-native Western Bees imported from Europe. I had no idea that honeybees are almost always invited guests from afar. There are over 4,000 species of native bees in the United States, almost all of which are great pollinators. They are not, however, honey producers, and, unlike imported bees, they are often picky about what they will pollinate- mostly limited to native plants. Indeed, young native bees hatch when the flowers they pollinate bloom. Although some are generalists and will pollinate broadly, most are specialists limited to particular plants. Native bees are solitary and don’t congregate in hives, with bumble bees a rare exception. Solitary bees build their own nests solely to lay eggs. Some nest underground and benefit from bare patches of ground. Foreign honeybees, however, live in hives that they fill with honeycomb. The honeycomb serves multiple purposes: It houses eggs, larvae, pupae in brood cells as well as honey and pollen for food.