Police shouldn’t be handling mental health crises | COMMENTARY

Across the country, conversations about alternatives to policing are unfolding in real time. As social workers in Baltimore, we believe there is an urgent need to change the way our society responds to individuals experiencing mental health crises. Rates of anxiety and depression are on the rise, especially in young people, and this issue cannot wait: One in four victims of police shootings, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center, is experiencing mental health crisis, with Black, Indigenous, and people of color disproportionately at risk of dying at the hands of law enforcement. For many of these people, police represent a threat of real harm. The presence of law enforcement is likely to escalate a psychiatric emergency.