Baltimore’s rejection of maglev shows a lack of next generation thinking | COMMENTARY

That leaves one last objection: Only the rich can afford to pay an expected $60 for a one-way ticket on maglev. But that’s the average price, and pre-purchased tickets could start at $27, already less than the current $46 Acela fare. High initial prices were also an objection to iPhones and airplanes. Fares on maglev and Amtrak will come down with time and competition. Plus, there are pricing regulations that could ensure affordability. An annual commuter pass could be capped, for example, at 5% of the rider’s salary, making daily maglev travel cheaper for a line cook than a CEO. Baltimore could also issue income-dependent transit subsidies to people who elect to live in the city.