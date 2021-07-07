The Baltimore maglev: another too good to be true promise in city transportation | COMMENTARY

It is already clear, for example, that the maglev train will primarily serve those who are able to pay between five and 10 times as much to save 45 minutes on a one-way trip to Washington (the maglev is projected to cost riders $1 to $2 per mile; the MARC, according to my own calculation, costs about 20 cents per mile). The Baltimore area needs, first and foremost, improved bus service, more frequent and affordable trains on existing rail, and arguably also new light rail connections. Such solutions are perhaps not very exciting, but much more likely to serve economic and racial justice, while also reducing gasoline emissions and car dependence.