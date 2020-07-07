Pandemic exposed weaknesses in health care system | COMMENTARY

Fortunately, the new state law establishes that certain components of the law — such as a ban on discriminating against people with preexisting health problems — would remain in place in Maryland, even if the ACA is overturned by a court. This was a bold step and Maryland is a leader among the states in protecting the ACA’s incredibly important provisions. Even if, as we hope, the Supreme Court upholds the ACA, this new Maryland law will protect these health safeguards from the constant attempts by the Trump Administration to undermine them. We thank the lead sponsors Dels. Shane Pendergrass and Joseline Peña-Melnyk and Sen. Brian Feldman, and the bipartisan group of legislators who voted for this measure.