Voting rights legislation should have passed, but not for the reasons you think | COMMENTARY

Voters detest money corruption of our elections, and they are aware that Congress makes policy for the benefit of big-money donors rather than the people in general. That is why we are living through one of the worst eras of wealth and income inequality in our nation’s history. The For the People Act would have ended dark money and restored restrictions on campaign donations from foreign nationals. It would also have set up a public financing program for federal offices whereby candidates for Congress who agree not to accept large contributions could get matching funds for each small contribution from a citizen.