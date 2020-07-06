Pimlico owners want state to ban drug widely used on horses on race day | COMMENTARY

Yet the use of Lasix, which began decades ago as a therapeutic medication for that small percentage of horses, has become so pervasive, overused and abused that it is now commonly administered to virtually every thoroughbred horse as a performance-enhancing drug. This is because Lasix is a diuretic that causes the horse to lose between 10 and 20 pounds of fluid within hours compared to those horses who are raced without Lasix. As everyone in the horse industry knows, the weight a horse carries directly affects its speed. It is as simple as that — Lasix is being used as a performance-enhancing drug — and it must stop. Healthy horses do not need Lasix to race.