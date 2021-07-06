What forced my husband and me into marriage counseling? His driving

Before Charles buckles his seat belt and adjusts the rearview mirror, he enters the address of where he is going — even if it’s the gym where he’s worked-out twice a week for 23 years. And he puts it in both his car’s navigation system and Waze. He compares the results of the two systems to determine which one spits out the quickest route. Once we’re underway, if he picks up the scent of a backup or slowdown, in a panicked voice he’ll say to me “check Waze for alternative routes. Hurry up!” He will change course for a 2-minute time differential.