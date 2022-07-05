Overturning Roe is just the start of the latest war on women; here’s how to fight back | GUEST COMMENTARY

The onslaught against women’s rights doesn’t end with the overturning of Roe v. Wade; it begins with it. And what comes next will threaten every gain that has been made for women’s rights in America over the last five decades.

It will reduce our economic prosperity, limit our educational achievement and employment access, and increase our risk of being victims of intimate partner violence — not to mention the risks associated with back-alley abortion procedures. New state laws will have dire consequences for women whose pregnancies are nonviable and possibly even those experiencing miscarriages, which could be seen as suspected abortions in states where access is restricted.

Stopping this onslaught will not be easy. In overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned the issue of abortion into a states’ rights issue. This matters, because it means attempts by congressional Democrats to pass federal legislation protecting a woman’s right to bodily autonomy — to choice — are essentially in vain.

Even if such laws were to overcome the Senate filibuster, they would face immediate issues with enforcement. The federal government does not distribute medical licenses or oversee hospitals and medical systems; states do that, meaning such laws would be challenged by red states, resulting in a legal battle that will once again reach the Supreme Court. And there is little doubt on how the ultraconservative majority would rule on this issue without the undergirding of Roe. Any workarounds would require the federal government to directly provide abortions in these states, which is unlikely to receive support given the long-standing enforcement of the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion in most circumstances.

What’s even more concerning is that some legal scholars have argued that the next wave of the anti-choice movement will focus on fetal personhood: the idea that a fetus is a person with constitutional rights. From that line of reasoning, the anti-choice movement would argue that abortion violates a fetus’ due process rights and should, therefore, be illegal, while at the same time reducing the legal status of a living, breathing woman to that of a medical incubator. If successful, this could ultimately outlaw abortion across the nation. And while the success of this outlandish legal theory may seem impossible, to many the idea that Roe could be overturned also seemed impossible.

Any effective solution at the federal level — like a constitutional amendment or court expansion — is likely to be stonewalled in our current political context. So, what does that mean? It means we cannot wait for someone else to act. It’s up to us to fight like hell to stop further damage and keep access open at a state-level, while we work to change the political context at the federal level. How?

We organize. Gather your friends and join established advocacy groups with a track-record of success in this area. There is no need to reinvent the wheel, these organizations already have advocacy strategies in place that allow you to easily contribute to both the long-range success of the movement as well as pressing day-to-day needs. One great choice is your local chapter of NARAL pro-choice.

We make our voices heard. Attend the marches, go to the rallies, call your representatives, write the op-ed. Show up, stand up, and most importantly: speak up.

We get political. Get involved in all politics, but especially local politics. Right now, the question of legality is a state issue — meaning local elections, especially in red states, matter now more than ever in terms of women’s rights. Join the campaign of a candidate who supports your right to choose. This has the added benefit of teaching you politics from the ground-up, which should make you an even more effective advocate in the future. You don’t need any prior experience or expertise — but if you have it, use it! Use it to help candidates win, and then to help them govern once they’re in office. And of course: VOTE!

We put our money where our mouth is. What this comes down to is donating your time, your money or both. To issue-groups, candidates and other advocacy organizations who are on the front lines of this fight.

And I do mean fight. We need to dig-in and dig deep; committing to fight every day not only for the rights we desperately need to claw back, but then to hold the line once we succeed. Because I know we will succeed. And remember: Each and every one of us can make a difference, but working together is how we make change.

Louise Flavahan (lflavah1@gmail.com) is a senior public policy analyst to Sen. Barbara Mikulski in her work at the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences within Johns Hopkins University.