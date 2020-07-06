Is coronavirus hiding in your sewage system? | COMMENTARY

The virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in the feces of some patients diagnosed with it and thus in untreated wastewater, according to the CDC. It is unclear whether the virus found in feces may be capable of causing COVID-19. Researchers do not know, due to lack of evidence, whether this virus can cause disease if a person is exposed to untreated wastewater or sewage systems. It is also unclear how much risk there is that the virus could be spread from the feces of an infected person to someone else, although it is likely low based on data on related coronaviruses, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), CDC research has found.