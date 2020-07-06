Increasing influenza vaccination rates could save hospital beds for COVID-19 patients | COMMENTARY

Access to influenza vaccines will be difficult for many Americans in 2020-2021, as they navigate physical and social distancing and economic hardship. All that can be done to target groups with historically lower vaccination rates — including racial/ethnic minorities — should be done. Making vaccines available at essential businesses, such as pharmacies, and other central locations at zero or low cost is one way to increase the proportion of the population that is vaccinated. It is estimated that scaling up influenza vaccination through pharmacies would save billions of dollars in direct health care costs and averted losses in productively by preventing over 23,500 deaths and 1.1 million people from developing influenza symptoms. Increasing influenza vaccination rates could ultimately be cost-effective, but manufacturers first need to be incentivized to increase supply.