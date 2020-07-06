Why Christians support Trump | COMMENTARY

What I want to know is why? Why are many Catholics loyal to this president, a man who is so transparently not Christ-like? He lies, he cheats and he foments racism. He would do anything to support his own selfish interests. While Jesus preached love, forgiveness, humility and acceptance, President Trump is the essence of selfishness, narcissism, hate and divisiveness. He could hardly be a worse example of Christian values. What makes this particularly puzzling is that Mr. Trump’s prospective opponent in the 2020 election is a lifelong Catholic, whereas Mr. Trump is known to be nonreligious.