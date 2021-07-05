Limiting single-use plastic not good enough; it’s time phase it out | COMMENTARY

Take food delivery services, for example. At least one of the apps primarily used for restaurant delivery in Baltimore has a default for all orders: no plastic utensils included. If customers want plastic cutlery, they have to check a box. I was thrilled that this national company had done something that could prevent countless single-use plastic items from polluting our environment. Yet, 95% of the time I order, restaurants still throw in a plastic fork, knife and spoon that will likely exist for centuries even though I didn’t need it. You’ve probably had a similar experience if you’ve ever asked for no straw at a restaurant.